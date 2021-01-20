Marshall, Davids, Estes attend inauguration of President Joe Biden

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Roger Marshall and Representatives Sharice Davids and Ron Estes were present at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.

Senator Roger Marshall sent out a tweet on Wednesday morning from Washington, D.C., where he says he hopes the nation can now focus on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to those who want and need it, recovering jobs and opening the economy back up to pre-pandemic levels.

Laina & I joined Americans to witness Constitutional transition of power to Pres. @JoeBiden. I have hope we can work together to tackle issues facing 🇺🇸: get COVID-19 vaccine in the arms of everyone who wants & needs it, job recovery & opening economy back to pre-pandemic levels. pic.twitter.com/OQm2hadPaT — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) January 20, 2021

“Today, my wife Laina and I joined all Americans to witness the Constitutional transition of power to President Joe Biden,” said Senator Marshall. “It is important that both sides of the political spectrum continue to lower the national temperature and recognize opportunities for common good. I have hope that we can work with the new Administration on behalf of Kansas as we tackle extremely pressing issues facing our nation including getting the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of everyone who wants and needs it, boosting job recovery, and opening businesses and our economy back up to the historic levels we saw before the pandemic.”

Representative Sharice Davids also sent out a tweet from the nation’s capital saying she is ready to see the nation put community first, where facts, science and unity matter.

“We have the opportunity right now to turn the page on the past four years and begin a new chapter of American history - one where we put community first, where facts and science matter, where we focus on what unites us instead of divides us,” said Rep. Davids. “I’m rooting for President Joe Biden and Vice-President Kamala Harris’ success, and I look forward to working with them and their new Administration to fight this virus and Build Back Better than before.”

Representative Ron Estes tweeted that witnessing the traditional transfer of power was an honor and that he is looking forward to focusing on reopening the economy.

It is an honor to witness our nation’s tradition of a peaceful transfer of power today.



I look forward to getting back to work advocating for Kansans – reopening the economy and pushing against radical policies that will hurt families and small businesses. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) January 20, 2021

Rep. Tracey Mann sent out a heartfelt thank you to the Kansas National Guardsmen that kept D.C. safe. It was unclear if he was in the nation’s capital at the time.

Thank you to the 273 @KansasGuard Soldiers stationed in Washington, DC to support the peaceful transition of power. I appreciate everything our military does to keep us safe and am proud to represent hardworking Kansans. #KansasGuard #KS01 — Tracey Mann (@RepMann) January 20, 2021

Rep. Jake LaTurner and Sen. Jerry Moran have yet to make their thoughts of Wednesday’s events known.

