More mild; less wind Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will pass through early Thursday, but other than a shift in the winds back to the north, there shouldn’t be any big changes in the weather. Highs are expected to stay above normal.

Look for temperatures to start in the 20s and highs will reach the 50s under mostly sunny skies. North winds will remain light for much of the day.

Clouds will start to increase heading into Friday, but dry weather continues. Afternoon temperatures will fall back into the 40s with winds turning to the east/southeast.

The next storm to impact the Plains arrives over the weekend. Clouds will gather Saturday with increasing chances for rain showers and drizzle by Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with gusty winds from the south on Saturday, then turning to the north on Sunday with highs ranging from 30s in the west to near 50 in south central Kansas.

Another system could arrive early next week with a chance for some light snow flurries on Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 25.

Fri: High: 44 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 27 Turning cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 42 Cloudy; PM drizzle or showers.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 30 AM mix, then cloudy.

Tue: High: 33 Low: 25 Mainly cloudy; evening light snow.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy.

