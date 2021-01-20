Advertisement

More mild; less wind Thursday

A cold front moves through, but highs will remain in the 50s
Less wind and still mild for Thursday
Less wind and still mild for Thursday(KWCH)
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a cold front will pass through early Thursday, but other than a shift in the winds back to the north, there shouldn’t be any big changes in the weather. Highs are expected to stay above normal.

Look for temperatures to start in the 20s and highs will reach the 50s under mostly sunny skies. North winds will remain light for much of the day.

Clouds will start to increase heading into Friday, but dry weather continues. Afternoon temperatures will fall back into the 40s with winds turning to the east/southeast.

The next storm to impact the Plains arrives over the weekend. Clouds will gather Saturday with increasing chances for rain showers and drizzle by Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s with gusty winds from the south on Saturday, then turning to the north on Sunday with highs ranging from 30s in the west to near 50 in south central Kansas.

Another system could arrive early next week with a chance for some light snow flurries on Tuesday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 55.

Tomorrow night: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 25.

Fri: High: 44 Partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 46 Low: 27 Turning cloudy and breezy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 42 Cloudy; PM drizzle or showers.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 30 AM mix, then cloudy.

Tue: High: 33 Low: 25 Mainly cloudy; evening light snow.

Wed: High: 37 Low: 24 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Emporia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating 2 year old Kyrese...
Emporia police: Missing 2-year-old boy located safe
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children created a sketch of what the woman may...
Pecos police identify girl who drowned more than 50 years ago
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
Family: Leon Police Chief death could have been avoided by wearing a mask
KDHE: KS will know this week when state will be ready for Phase 2 of vaccine rollout
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

Alongside the warmer weather will be some wind.
Wind-blown warm-up Wednesday
More wind on the way Wednesday.
Warmer wind setting up Wednesday
Temperatures will tumble a bit before rising Wednesday and Thursday.
Calmer today, much warmer, windy tomorrow
A cold front will bring cooler temps on Tuesday, but it won’t last long.
Cooler Tuesday, then warm again for a few days