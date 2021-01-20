Over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases in Kansas since Monday, Wichita Thunder identified as cluster

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Thunder and Spirit Aerosystems are the latest clusters identified by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment Wednesday.

Each have had six cases in the past two weeks.

The Thunder had to postpone a weekend series of games Jan. 15-17, “per league safety protocols,” according to their website. Thursday’s game versus the Kansas City Mavericks is still on as scheduled.

The state reported 3,590 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, as well as 50 deaths. Hospitalizations also increased by 123 since Monday.

This week, KDHE introduced a vaccine dashboard detailing the number of Kansans who have been vaccinated. According to the dashboard, 111,905 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Of the doses distributed in the state, about 64% have been administered.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.