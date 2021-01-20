Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes to practice with Chiefs Wednesday

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to practice this week.

In a tweet, Ian Rapoport with The NFL Network and NFL.com said Mahomes will appear for a “very light practice” on Wednesday while still in concussion protocol. He said the QB’s “work will ramp up during the week. Mahomes, who has no symptoms, will do some tolerance tests, too.”

On Sunday, a tackle by the Cleveland Browns’ Mack Wilson forced Mahomes out of the game with an injury. The Super Bowl LIV MVP was checked and ruled out with a concussion. The Chiefs went on to beat the Browns, 22-17.

The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship on Sunday at 5:40 p.m.

