Patrick Mahomes to practice with Chiefs Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will return to practice this week.

In a tweet, Ian Rapoport with The NFL Network and NFL.com said Mahomes will appear for a “very light practice” on Wednesday while still in concussion protocol. He said the QB’s “work will ramp up during the week. Mahomes, who has no symptoms, will do some tolerance tests, too.”

On Sunday, a tackle by the Cleveland Browns’ Mack Wilson forced Mahomes out of the game with an injury. The Super Bowl LIV MVP was checked and ruled out with a concussion. The Chiefs went on to beat the Browns, 22-17.

The Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills for the AFC Championship on Sunday at 5:40 p.m.

