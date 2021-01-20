Schools using inauguration as learning opportunity, special livestream available for students, families

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wednesday’s inauguration will be a topic in schools all across the country.

A geography teacher at Mayberry Magnet Middle School said he teaches students about the inauguration every four years, and will do the same this year.

The teacher, Tyler Morgan, said he’ll talk to students about events leading up to the election this year as well.

“We did talk about that as a class,” Morgan said. “We are probably going to lead into the conversation of the inauguration starting with the capitol insurrection.”

For the first time ever, there will be a special live broadcast of the inauguration made especially for students and families.

