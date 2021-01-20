Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In anticipation of receiving less than 2,000 new doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, and based on guidance from KDHE, Sedgwick County announced Wednesday plans to move into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine timeline.

Starting Wednesday, residents aged 90 and older who are not living in long-term care facilities may schedule their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine online or via phone. Additionally, healthcare-associated workers (HCAW) listed in Phase 1 who have not yet received their first dose may also schedule an appointment. The Sedgwick County Health Department will provide the COVID-19 vaccine at INTRUST Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman St., Wichita 67202.

With the limited number of vaccines, the county said it is focusing on people 90 and older, due to their likelihood of serious complications if they test positive for COVID-19. Local pharmacies CVS and Walgreens are vaccinating residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

To schedule an appointment with the county, an individual or a caretaker must register online: https://www.sedgwickcounty.org/covid-19/vaccine-information/covid-19-vaccine-dose-1-health-care-associated-workers-or-sedgwick-county-residents-age-90-and-older/. Caretakers may register for the individual. If an online appointment cannot be made, the individual or caretaker may dial (316) 660-1029 to schedule an appointment over the phone. Caregivers are welcome to join the resident at the appointment but will not receive the vaccine at that time.

The county said additional vaccination scheduling options will be offered in the future. Contact your medical provider prior to the vaccine appointment if you have questions about how the vaccine may interact with your medical condition and the medications you take.

Follow the steps below to receive your vaccine. The asks that you allow at least 45 minutes for your appointment.

