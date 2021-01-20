Shocker men’s basketball game Sunday vs. USF postponed

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The American Athletic Conference has announced that Sunday’s men’s basketball game in Wichita between the University of South Florida and Wichita State has been postponed due to additional positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing contact tracing at USF. Thursday’s match-up at Memphis is still on for the Shockers.

Rescheduling information has yet to be determined, the AAC said. This is Wichita State’s third league game that’ll have to be postponed due to positive COVID-19 cases or close contacts with opposing programs. Most recently, last Sunday’s game scheduled last Sunday at fellow AAC contender SMU had to be postponed.

To start the season, Wichita State had to sit out its planned season-opening tournament in South Dakota due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

