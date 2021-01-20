Wind-blown warm-up Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the temperature roller coaster ride will continue the next few days before we level-off on Friday. After a cooler Tuesday afternoon in the 40s, we warm into the 50s today, then near 60 degrees on Thursday.

Alongside the warmer weather will be some wind. A strong south breeze between 20 and 30 mph today will occasionally gust to near 40 mph. However, its one and done as the wind relaxes tonight and stays relatively light tomorrow.

Our next significant weather maker will arrive this weekend. While there remains some questions regarding the strength of the system and what type of precipitation it will produce, confidence is high on when it will happen. Expect rain to roll-in on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and last through midday Monday. The rain may end as a wintry mix, but accumulation should be on the light side, if any at all.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy; windy. Wind: S/SW 20-30; gusty. High: 56.

Tonight: Decreasing cloudy. Wind: SW/N 5-10. Low: 30.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: N 5-15. High: 59.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 26.

Fri: High: 47. Low: 29. Mostly sunny; cooler.

Sat: High: 49. Low: 42. More clouds than sun; windy.

Sun: High: 48. Low: 32. Cloudy; rain/drizzle in the afternoon.

Mon: High: 41. Low: 27. Wintry mix in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Tue: High: 45. Low: 24. Mostly cloudy and breezy.

