$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in South Central Kansas

With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the potential winnings for this week’s drawings are reaching record amounts.(Nick Nelson)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. – While no one hit the $865 million Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night’s drawing, one unknown player in South Central Kansas did win the second-tier prize of $1 million. The lucky ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball to win $1 million.

The winning numbers on January 19, 2021, were 10 – 19 – 26 – 28 – 50 Mega Ball 16 and Megaplier 2.

South Central Kansas include Barton, Rice, McPherson, Marion, Stafford, Reno, Harvey, Pratt, Kingman, Sedgwick, Butler, Barber, Harper, Sumner, and Cowley counties.

The next Mega Millions drawing is Friday, January 22, with an estimated jackpot of $970 million. This jackpot is the second-highest jackpot in the history of the game.  Players have until 8:59 p.m. Central Time on draw days to purchase tickets.

