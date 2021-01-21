4You: Woman in newest WPD recruiting class make history

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories we’re talking about for Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay welcomed the newest WPD recruiting class that for the first time, includes a majority of women. The new class has 29 recruits, in all.

Exam scores for three Butler Community College Early-College Academy students result in top-three finishes for their events in a statewide, computer-based competition. The students were automatically entered into the competition after completing a new certificate course at Butler. Jensen Ervin, an Augusta High School student and Anna Moon, a Mulvane High School student, are in their first year for Butler Community College’s Academy Business and Entrepreneurship Pathway. Jason Wibowo, from Wichita, is in his second year of the program. Wibowo, who finished first in the statewide competition, now has the option to compete in the U.S. national championship in June in Orlando, Florida, and earn up to $3,000.

