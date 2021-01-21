Ark City Police: Infant placed on endangered-missing person list

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is seeking public help to locate a missing infant.

Police said three-month-old Isabella Consul-Pierce was entered into National Crime Information Center as an endangered-missing person on Wednesday.

The child is believed to be in the custody of her mother, Melissa Ingram-Perdue, who resides in Arkansas City with ties to the Lawrence, Kansas area. Melissa may be driving a dark grey in color, 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Kansas license plate 602NMH.

Police said numerous efforts are underway to locate Isabella and the public’s assistance is also being requested. Anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle, Isabella or Mrs. Ingram-Perdue is asked to call 911 immediately.

