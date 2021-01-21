Advertisement

Ark City Police: Infant placed on endangered-missing person list

On January 20, 2021 three-month-old Isabella Consul-Pierce was entered into National Crime Information Center as an endangered-missing person. Police believe the child is with her mother.(Arkansas City Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Arkansas City Police Department is seeking public help to locate a missing infant.

Police said three-month-old Isabella Consul-Pierce was entered into National Crime Information Center as an endangered-missing person on Wednesday.

The child is believed to be in the custody of her mother, Melissa Ingram-Perdue, who resides in Arkansas City with ties to the Lawrence, Kansas area. Melissa may be driving a dark grey in color, 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee bearing Kansas license plate 602NMH.

Police said numerous efforts are underway to locate Isabella and the public’s assistance is also being requested. Anyone who comes into contact with the vehicle, Isabella or Mrs. Ingram-Perdue is asked to call 911 immediately.

Posted by Arkansas City Police Department on Thursday, January 21, 2021

