Ban on evictions, foreclosures comes as record number of Kansans file for unemployment

By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed a number of executive orders including a ban and evictions and foreclosures. The financial assistance follows a week in which a record number of Kansans filed for unemployment. Across the state, unemployed workers are desperate for jobs and financial help.

“During this time you’re looking for employment, it’s just real, it’s a real hard time,” said unemployed Kansan Cory Vandegrift. “I’ve had to depend on family and other people to help feed my children, keep internet on for remote school.”

Many continue to face the same problems with the Kansas Department of Labor with some having waited nine months for benefits.

“It’s real hard as a father. Looking at your kids, they’re looking at you and knowing that you can’t do anything. You can’t provide like you should,” Vandegrift said. “Mentally, it’s hard to even face the next day.”

Currently, Kansas has the highest number of unemployment claims since the start of the pandemic. More than 170,000 Kansans filed for unemployment in the last week. Eyewitness News is still looking to see exactly why claims have almost doubled, but we do know thousands of Kansans are still waiting in a backlog to receive payments.

“I’m trying to be understanding about it. I’m just in a situation where I don’t have a home now, my vehicle broke down, I can’t pay for it,” unemployed Kansan Scott Falcon said. “I’m in a situation where I have to put pressure on them.”

The department of labor currently has nearly 10,000 claimants in the backlog, down from 25,000. On average, the agency can handle 500 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) issues per day. Clearing the backlog will take time and right now, time is running out.

“It’s time to start helping these people out,” Vandegrift said. “I mean if something doesn’t happen soon, a lot more people are going to end up homeless. I mean, there’s only so long that this eviction protection and things like that are in place. These people got to eat, they got to feed their kids. It’s dire, and it’s bad.”

