Butler County Health Department launches COVID-19 Phase 2 Vaccination Sign-Up

An Aspirus employee administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
El DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) – The Butler County Health Department has launched an online portal for residents to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The health department said it will transition to Phase 2 on Jan. 25, but the vaccination sign-up is available now at www.bucoks.com/covidvax.

The Butler County COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee has determined the first three priority groups for Phase 2 will be First Responders, K-12 Staff and individuals 65 years and older. Other sub-groups within Phase 2 will be eligible to sign up to receive the vaccine later in Phase 2.

Each of the currently eligible groups will see a section on the vaccine sign up page specific to their group. Residents are asked to indicate which group best fits them in the sign-up. Each group will have a designated day to receive their vaccine. All vaccination clinics will be held by appointment only at the Butler County Community Building located at 206 Griffith, El Dorado, Kansas, 67042.

“The Butler County Health Department knows many are eager to receive the vaccine and encourages everyone to work together as a community to make sure everyone has the opportunity to receive the vaccine. One way to help others is to check on those you know who may not have access to the internet and to make a plan to notify them and help them register for the vaccine. Thank you for your continued patience and cooperation regarding the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in Butler County.”

