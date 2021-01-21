Advertisement

Chinese Embassy Twitter account locked for “dehumanization”

FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office...
FILE - In this April 14, 2016 file photo, a Chinese national flag flutters against the office buildings in Shanghai, China.(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:35 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter locked the account belonging to the Chinese Embassy in Washington after a tweet stated that Uighur women in Xinjiang have been emancipated and are no longer “baby making machines.”

One of the final acts of the Trump administration this week was declaring that China’s policies and actions in regard to Muslims and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang region constitute “crimes against humanity” and “genocide.”

A main reason for the declaration is widespread, forced birth control among the Uighurs, which The Associated Press documented last year. Another reason cited, Uighur forced labor, has also been linked by AP reporting to various products imported to the U.S., including clothing and electronic goods such as cameras and computer monitors.

Twitter said the Jan. 7 tweet violated its policy on dehumanization.

According to that policy, “the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity,” is prohibited.

There have been no tweets from the embassy’s account since Jan. 8. In order to unlock the account, the embassy will have to delete the tweet.

The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. did not respond to a request for comment.

But on Wednesday, a day after outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo classified China’s actions as “genocide,” China’s Foreign Ministry described Pompeo as a “doomsday clown” and said the designation was merely “a piece of wastepaper.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker released from prison
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in South Central Kansas
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020 file photo, then-Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison...
Democrats set to formalize Jaime Harrison as national chair
President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, places his hand over his heart...
US official: Biden proposing 5-year extension of nuclear treaty with Russia
In his first executive order, President Joe Biden enacted the 100 Days Masking Challenge, an...
Biden’s new mask mandate and you
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden discusses COVID-19 response