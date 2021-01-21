COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Kansas county

(KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Kansas would be transitioning into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 distribution plan. Phase 2 includes those over 65 and “high contact workers” like first responders and teachers. The state has given local health departments the power to determine how and when these groups will receive the vaccine. Below are links to counties that have announced registrations and plans to distribute.

