Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Kansas county

covid 19 vaccine tracker
covid 19 vaccine tracker(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWCH) - Gov. Laura Kelly announced Thursday that Kansas would be transitioning into Phase 2 of its COVID-19 distribution plan. Phase 2 includes those over 65 and “high contact workers” like first responders and teachers. The state has given local health departments the power to determine how and when these groups will receive the vaccine. Below are links to counties that have announced registrations and plans to distribute.

Butler County
Harvey County
Sedgwick County

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker released from prison
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in South Central Kansas
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Dodge City Demon #3 Dylan Smith looks for an open teammate. The Dodge City Demons defeated the...
KSHSAA to allow up to 4 fans for school sports, activities

Latest News

Rory Miller is battling complications from COVID-19.
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
Neurological disorder linked to COVID-19 leaves La. firefighter paralyzed
A little girl in Protection, KS gets vaccinated against polio in 1957. The entire town received...
Though vaccines are significant part of its history, skepticism remains in Protection
Bert and Carol Stevenson held hands when they died less than two hours apart from COVID-19.
Salina couple dies from COVID-19 within hours of each other