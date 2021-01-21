Advertisement

Derby Police offer vehicle safety tips after seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Police Department said they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last several weeks.

The converters contain precious metals, making them valuable for scrap yards. Repair costs can also be $2,000 or more from their theft, according to the department.

The police department offered these tips to keep vehicles safe:

• Park in well-lit areas

• Park with your vehicle in a location that is visible to passersby

• If available, park your vehicle in your garage with the doors closed

• Park close to a building entrance and/or near a video surveillance camera

• If you see or hear something, say something by calling 911

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker released from prison
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

USD 484
Fredonia elementary school closes for a day due to COVID-19
Sedgwick County resident wins $100,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize
KBOR approves temporary policy allowing universities more power in terminating employees - even if they’re on tenure
Where’s Shane? Exploration Place’s POPnology Exhibit
Where’s Shane? Exploration Place’s POPnology Exhibit