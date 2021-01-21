Derby Police offer vehicle safety tips after seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts

DERBY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Derby Police Department said they’ve seen an increase in catalytic converter thefts over the last several weeks.

The converters contain precious metals, making them valuable for scrap yards. Repair costs can also be $2,000 or more from their theft, according to the department.

The police department offered these tips to keep vehicles safe:

• Park in well-lit areas

• Park with your vehicle in a location that is visible to passersby

• If available, park your vehicle in your garage with the doors closed

• Park close to a building entrance and/or near a video surveillance camera

• If you see or hear something, say something by calling 911

