For Hutchinson homeowner, vandalism highlights concern about division in country

Vandals spray-painted "BLM" on the side of a Hutchinson man's home.
By Caroline Elliott
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - The presidential election is over, but emotions are still high. That’s evident in one Hutchinson neighborhood after vandals spraypainted “BLM” on a man’s home. The graffiti is visible from across the street. While the message says “Black Lives Matter,” homeowner Dennis Benson believes there is more to the story.

“At first sight, I became very angry,” Benson said. “It was clear to me that someone is trying to tarnish the reputation of the (Black Lives Matter) movement.” “This was not done by Black Lives Matter. I suspect it was the same people that kept stealing my Joe Biden yard signs.”

Benson said the damage to his home can be repaired, “but when you start tarnishing groups of people who had no role in this...”

Vandals left about $2,000 worth of damage, but Benson said he’s more concerned about the division in our country.

“This is over the top, and it came to a climax with the break-in to the capitol in Washington, D.C.,” he said. “This is another breed of small-minded people, and this happened the night after Joe Biden’s inauguration.”

Hutchinson police said they are not surprised by what happened, given the political climate. Signs were stolen across the state during the election season.

“Talking to the police department, there were a lot of political signs stolen. That was going on,” Benson said. “If people are desperate enough to steal a political yard sign, they will do just about anything.”

Benson said he fears more hate crimes will happen in retaliation and politics aside, he said we have to do better for our country.

