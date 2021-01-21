Advertisement

Fredonia elementary school closes for a day due to COVID-19

USD 484
USD 484
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FREDONIA, Kan. (KWCH) - An elementary school in Fredonia will close for a day after multiple positive COVID-19 tests were identified across grade levels.

Lincoln Elementary will be closed Thursday, Jan. 21 for contact tracing and disinfecting the building.

The school said remote learning won’t be available that day due to the lack of technology for some students. A release also continued to say if the outbreak is significant enough, the school will close for longer and technology arrangements will be made.

