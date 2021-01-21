Fredonia elementary school closes for a day due to COVID-19

FREDONIA, Kan. (KWCH) - An elementary school in Fredonia will close for a day after multiple positive COVID-19 tests were identified across grade levels.

Lincoln Elementary will be closed Thursday, Jan. 21 for contact tracing and disinfecting the building.

The school said remote learning won’t be available that day due to the lack of technology for some students. A release also continued to say if the outbreak is significant enough, the school will close for longer and technology arrangements will be made.

Lincoln Elementary will be closed tomorrow! Please read the statement below. Posted by USD #484 Fredonia on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

