Advertisement

Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update

(KS Governor's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will host a COVID-19 update on Thursday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, to update the state regarding COVID-19. She said she will discuss the state’s current phase in her administration’s COVID-19 framework.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker released from prison
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in South Central Kansas
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
Dodge City Demon #3 Dylan Smith looks for an open teammate. The Dodge City Demons defeated the...
KSHSAA to allow up to 4 fans for school sports, activities

Latest News

An Aspirus employee administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Butler County Health Department launches COVID-19 Phase 2 Vaccination Sign-Up
Harvey County
Harvey County moves into Phase 2 vaccine distribution
Wichita City Council to discuss new ethics policy Tuesday
On January 20, 2021 three-month-old Isabella Consul-Pierce was entered into National Crime...
Ark City Police: Infant placed on endangered-missing person list
USD 484
Fredonia elementary school closes for a day due to COVID-19