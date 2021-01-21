Gov. Kelly to host COVID-19 update
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will host a COVID-19 update on Thursday.
Governor Laura Kelly says she will host a news conference at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, to update the state regarding COVID-19. She said she will discuss the state’s current phase in her administration’s COVID-19 framework.
If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.
Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.