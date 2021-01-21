Harvey County moves into Phase 2 vaccine distribution

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County has moved into Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The county said they anticipate receiving 300 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine to be given to first responders and K-12 educators.

The county emphasized that Phase 2 could include thousands in their county, but the county isn’t receiving enough supply from the state.

