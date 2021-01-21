Advertisement

Harvey County moves into Phase 2 vaccine distribution

Harvey County
Harvey County(Harvey County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey County has moved into Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The county said they anticipate receiving 300 initial doses of the Moderna vaccine to be given to first responders and K-12 educators.

The county emphasized that Phase 2 could include thousands in their county, but the county isn’t receiving enough supply from the state.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker released from prison
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in South Central Kansas
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others

Latest News

Wichita City Council to discuss new ethics policy Tuesday
On January 20, 2021 three-month-old Isabella Consul-Pierce was entered into National Crime...
Ark City Police: Infant placed on endangered-missing person list
USD 484
Fredonia elementary school closes for a day due to COVID-19
Sedgwick County resident wins $100,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize