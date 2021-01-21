Advertisement

Kansan’s creative displays combine farming, art and politics

Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Comanche County native and Wichita State University graduate Stan Herd now lives in Lawrence. While he’s not alone in the art community of his city, he stands out with his technique. Unlike most artists, Herd’s canvas is the earth. He’s turned acres of farmland around the world into pieces of artwork. Among his masterpieces is an earthworks creation on land in China.

“Art especially on this scale, and art that includes community and people, it’s not a one-man show,” Herd said. “It’s a collective group of people that get involved in the creation, which is what, I think gives it the strength and power.”

Herd made several pieces in support of the Biden-Harris campaign and even worked with the president and vice president during the 2020 race. He plotted portraits of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the middle of a field near Lawrence. He also created three pieces in vital electoral states: Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. Two weeks before the inauguration, the Democratic campaign had another request: for Herd to make a piece for the virtual parade across America.

“The images take about 10 days. The last piece this week, we got hit with one-and-a-half inches of snow, so a day was knocked out of the six days we took to complete this “America United,” Herd said.

While the piece created for the inauguration was simple for Herd, he said it was also one of the most rewarding.

“This work this last year has been a culmination of all of my life’s work,” he said.

He hopes his artwork will help America unite, one field at a time.”

Presidential candidate Joe Biden showing some praise for Stan Herd Arts on completing three Earthworks in the swing...

Posted by Stan Herd Arts on Monday, November 2, 2020

