KS counties, healthcare facilities lay groundwork for next phase of vaccine rollout

ARKANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - With the move into Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan, many Kansas counties and healthcare facilities have already laid the groundwork to begin vaccinations in the next phase.

“Once (doses are) here, we want to get them out quickly so that we can get more vaccine down here,” said City-Cowley County Public Health Officer Thomas Langer. “Our goal is to really make Cowley County kind of a model.”

When Phase 2 starts, the priority will be people 65 and older, as well as critical-care workers, including police officers. One of the tools Cowley County has in place is a standby list of names of people in the community who are ready and willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“...Where we will start drawing from the general public, as we are able to now sort them by age and risk factors,” Langer explained.

He said another step Cowley County is taking is identifying what they call “points of distribution’ to more effectively get the vaccine out.

“(We’re) already working with one of our larger groups in the community like our school districts (and) some larger employers,” Langer said.

He said the plan is to set up vaccination sites at those locations, in addition to traditional vaccination settings like clinics and pharmacies.

In McPherson County, Lindsborg Community Hospital has been building a vaccination waiting list since mid-December.

“Lots of patients (are) asking us what they need to do to get on a list, or what the process was going to (be) so they could get the COVID-19 vaccination,” Lindsborg Community Hospital Senior Director of Clinical Operations Kolby Martin said. “So we kind of had to work quickly to come up with a solution for that.”

Even in smaller communities and counties, health leaders say the complexity of getting the vaccine out remains the same.

“(There are) a lot of folks that are very anxious, they’d like to get the vaccine as quickly as possible,” Langer said. “So, for us, it’s absolutely important that we continue to message to them.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.