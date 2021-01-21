Mild Thursday, then temperatures tumble

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says get ready for a delightful winter day. Not only will today be a few degrees warmer than Wednesday, it will also be far less windy. Afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s will be accompanied by a light breeze under 15 mph.

A cold front is moving through Kansas and cooler temperatures are on tap for Friday and this weekend. However, highs in the middle to upper 40s keep us a few degrees above normal. The wind will also return this weekend, especially on Saturday as gusts get close to 40 mph.

Our next significant weather maker will arrive this weekend. While there remains some questions regarding the strength of the system and what type of precipitation it will produce, confidence is high on when it will happen. Expect rain to roll-in on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and last through midday Monday. The rain may end as a wintry mix, possibly all snow, but any accumulation should be on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Wind: NE 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly sunny; cooler. Wind: E 10-15. High: 44.

Tomorrow Night: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 5-15. Low: 29.

Sat: High: 48. Low: 42. More clouds than sun; breezy.

Sun: High: 47. Low: 30. Cloudy; rain/drizzle in the afternoon.

Mon: High: 36. Low: 24. Wintry mix in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Tue: High: 33. Low: 24. Cloudy; chance of snow.

Wed: High: 37. Low: 22. More clouds than sun.

