Rain and snow chances will return this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that quiet weather is expected overnight and Friday as clouds will be coming and going for much of the state. However, the next storm system is likely to bring clouds, drizzle, rain, and some snow to the area over the weekend.

Temperatures will be in the 20s early Friday and only warm into the 40s for highs. Look for increasing clouds late into the afternoon with east or southeast winds.

Friday night should remain dry, but clouds will continue to increase around much of the state.

Saturday will bring a chance of some light rain or snow for areas north of I-70. Accumulations are unlikely, but there could be a period of some slick roads in northern Kansas Saturday morning. Afternoon highs will range from the 30s in northern Kansas to near 50 in the southwest.

A much better chance of some light rain and drizzle will be coming up on Sunday. Western Kansas may see a chance of snow by late Sunday night as the main part of the storm begins to push in from the southwest.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: N/NE 5-15. Low: 28.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 46.

Tomorrow Night: Turning mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 27.

Sat: High: 45 Cloudy; breezy.

Sun: High: 47 Low: 40 Cloudy; areas of drizzle or light rain.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 30 AM mix, otherwise cloudy.

Tue: High: 33 Low: 24 Cloudy; chance of eve. drizzle or frz. drizzle.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 28 Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 23 Mostly sunny and breezy.

