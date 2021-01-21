Salina couple dies from COVID-19 within hours of each other

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many Kansas families continue to be devastated by COVID-19. Among them is a Salina family who lost their father and stepmother within hours of each other. In their final hours, the couple was still holding hands.

Bert and Carol Stevenson were in love. They were dancing partners who couldn’t imagine life without one another. Their storybook beginning and end will continue to be told by those who knew them best.

“They were just love. She couldn’t go into the other room without him wondering where she was. She was everything to him” Bert and Carol’s daughter-in-law Nicke Stevenson said of the couple.

Bert’s daughter, Sharolyn Hoffman talked about how the couple met.

“They were on like a Branson Riverboat thing at dinner and there was music playing and everybody was sitting and eating and dad and Carol got up and started dancing.”

Bert and Carol’s Christmas tree still stands. Both of them started feeling symptoms of COVID-19 a couple of days after the holiday. Each were in and out of the hospital for weeks until their doctors said, the virus became too much for both of them.

“My brother talked to them and asked straight up, ‘is he going to make it out?’ and they said, no,” Hoffman said.

Bert and Carol were placed in the same ICU room, as the two never wanted to be apart. Hoffman took the picture of them holding hands as their storybook love ended together.

“Carol passed about 45 minutes after they removed oxygen and gave them meds to keep them calm and comfortable, and then my dad passed just under two hours after she did,” Hoffman said.

The family said it meant everything to have them together in their final moments.

“I remember saying in the past that when they go, they need to go together,” Stevenson said. “And I didn’t know at the time I was predicting the future, certainly didn’t really want to be, it just came full circle. That was what was supposed to happen.”

Hoffman and Stevenson said they want everyone to continue to be safe during the pandemic, but to live a life of love like Bert and Carol did.

