Advertisement

Sedgwick County resident wins $100,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize

(WIBW)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A Sedgwick County resident is $100,000 richer this year. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday that the resident claimed the second-largest prize in the Kansas Lottery’s 2020 Holiday Millionaire Raffle game. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had ticket number 003801.

“I’ve been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle loyally for the last five years,” the winner said. “And everyone kept telling me that no one ever wins from our town, but sure enough, I won the $100,000!”

While out of town, the player looked up the winning Raffle numbers the night of the January 5 drawing and found that they had won the second-tier prize.

“I was so excited, I jumped up and down on the bed! And my dad didn’t believe me—he thought I was playing a prank!” the player laughed.

The winner went to Topeka upon arriving back home to claim theirsprize. They said they plan to use the money for bills, school, and a few vacations at the beach. They also plan to play again next year for another chance at the $1 million prize.

The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip 374R at 8723 W. 13th St. N. in Wichita. The winning $1 million Raffle ticket, plus thousands in other prizes, remains unclaimed. Click here to see if your Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket matched any of the winning numbers.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The release of Donald Wacker, the man accused of kidnapping Nancy Shoemaker in 1990, was...
Man who kidnapped Nancy Shoemaker released from prison
Med Center Health Vaccine Clinic
Sedgwick County enters Phase 2 for COVID-19 vaccine
Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts...
Biden takes the helm, appeals for unity to take on crises
In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, Steve...
Trump pardons ex-strategist Steve Bannon, dozens of others
A limousine waited Tuesday outside the Federal Medical Center Fort Worth prison in hopes Joseph...
Limousine awaited ‘Tiger King’ outside Texas prison but Trump didn’t pardon him

Latest News

USD 484
Fredonia elementary school closes for a day due to COVID-19
generic
Derby Police offer vehicle safety tips after seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts
KBOR approves temporary policy allowing universities more power in terminating employees - even if they’re on tenure
Where’s Shane? Exploration Place’s POPnology Exhibit
Where’s Shane? Exploration Place’s POPnology Exhibit