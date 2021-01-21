Sedgwick County resident wins $100,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – A Sedgwick County resident is $100,000 richer this year. The Kansas Lottery announced Thursday that the resident claimed the second-largest prize in the Kansas Lottery’s 2020 Holiday Millionaire Raffle game. The winner, who chose to remain anonymous, had ticket number 003801.

“I’ve been playing the Holiday Millionaire Raffle loyally for the last five years,” the winner said. “And everyone kept telling me that no one ever wins from our town, but sure enough, I won the $100,000!”

While out of town, the player looked up the winning Raffle numbers the night of the January 5 drawing and found that they had won the second-tier prize.

“I was so excited, I jumped up and down on the bed! And my dad didn’t believe me—he thought I was playing a prank!” the player laughed.

The winner went to Topeka upon arriving back home to claim theirsprize. They said they plan to use the money for bills, school, and a few vacations at the beach. They also plan to play again next year for another chance at the $1 million prize.

The winning ticket was sold at QuikTrip 374R at 8723 W. 13th St. N. in Wichita. The winning $1 million Raffle ticket, plus thousands in other prizes, remains unclaimed. Click here to see if your Holiday Millionaire Raffle ticket matched any of the winning numbers.

