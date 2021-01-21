Wichita teachers experience history with students on Inauguration Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Students across the U.S. watched history unfold Wednesday, whether in class or online. In Wichita, Robinson Middle school teacher Tracy Callard said even though remote learning continues, seeing her students witness the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris was special.

“To see the first woman inaugurated at the national level for a national office. And they were very excited. We were utilizing the (Microsoft) Teams chat and they thought that was very special.”

Callard said she also talked with her students about how 45th President Donald Trump did not make an appearance at the inauguration.

“We simply talked about the fact that since the Civil War, all outgoing presidents have attended the inauguration, but that he chose not to,” she said. “We really try to keep things apolitical while still presenting facts.”

She touched on what made sharing the historic moment with her students so special.

“Here at Robinson, we do a big project where we interview the oldest living relative. So a big thing we talked about today is that when these kids are the older living relative and their grandchildren interview them, they can talk about how they saw the first woman inaugurated as vice president of the United States,” Callard said.

A geography class at Wichita’s Mayberry Magnet Middle School was among the local students getting the chance to learn about history as they’ve witnessed it in the days leading up to Inauguration Day.

