4You: KHP troopers travel to nation’s capital to help with security during inauguration

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are feel-good stories for Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Kansas Highway Patrol troopers were in Washington, D.C. Wednesday to help with security at the presidential inauguration for Joe Biden. KHP troopers worked with 95 other agencies from across the country. Due to heightened security risks, 300 members from the Kansas National Guard were also in Washington, D.C. to help with security around the capitol.

Congratulations to Wichita Police Detective Latavia Allen. She has been honored as the WPD’s 2020 Officer of the Year. Detective Allen works with the department’s Exploited and Missing Children Unit (EMCU).

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.