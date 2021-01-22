Advertisement

Dept. of Labor grants $9.9 million to Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas

(WDTV)
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Department of Labor has granted $9.9 million to the Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas Inc. Sen. Roger Marshall said the grant money will go toward “training and upskilling of residents in south-central Kansas who have been impacted by industry layoffs. "

“For more than a year, the Wichita community has endured the one-two punch of the grounding of the Boeing 737 Max jet and the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sen. Marshall said. “Sedgwick County has been one of the hardest-hit counties in the state, but business and community leaders have successfully come together to provide training and educational opportunities for those out of work. This grant will provide opportunities for employees to move into new positions and new industries.”

The Workforce Alliance of South-Central Kansas was the lone agency to receive funding among 19 recipients of $145 million in grant funding from the Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration.

