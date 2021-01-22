Dodge City reopens primary city offices to public

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) — Dodge City announced Friday that its primary offices at City Hall would reopen to the public on Monday.

The offices had been run remotely and by appointment only since November 16, 2020, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“At the time of our offices closing once again to in-person services, the COVID-19 cases were at a high in the county, and the mask ordinance was going into effect,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez. “We took the time to limit interaction with our staff and the public so that more permanent health and safety measures could be installed in the buildings.”

The city said supplies purchased earlier in 2020, including touchless hand sanitizer dispensers and permanent glass partitions with microphones systems at public counters, were delayed.

“With the decrease in average cases for the county, and the installation and implementation of a majority of the additional precautionary measures, we determined it is time to reopen City Hall to the public,” Hernandez said. “We are still waiting on more items such as utility bill payment kiosks.”

City Hall hours are Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Additionally, there are online bill pay options at www.dodgecity.org/678/Pay for those that wish to pay utility bills, court fees, and permit fees online with a card and a 24-hour drop-off box on the north side of City Hall for utility bill cash or check payments

