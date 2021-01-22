Advertisement

Dodge City reopens primary city offices to public

Dodge City is working to figure out why the KDHE lists its city hall as an active cluster for...
Dodge City is working to figure out why the KDHE lists its city hall as an active cluster for COVID-19.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH) — Dodge City announced Friday that its primary offices at City Hall would reopen to the public on Monday.

The offices had been run remotely and by appointment only since November 16, 2020, due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

“At the time of our offices closing once again to in-person services, the COVID-19 cases were at a high in the county, and the mask ordinance was going into effect,” said City Manager Nick Hernandez. “We took the time to limit interaction with our staff and the public so that more permanent health and safety measures could be installed in the buildings.”

The city said supplies purchased earlier in 2020, including touchless hand sanitizer dispensers and permanent glass partitions with microphones systems at public counters, were delayed.

“With the decrease in average cases for the county, and the installation and implementation of a majority of the additional precautionary measures, we determined it is time to reopen City Hall to the public,” Hernandez said. “We are still waiting on more items such as utility bill payment kiosks.”

City Hall hours are Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. Additionally, there are online bill pay options at www.dodgecity.org/678/Pay for those that wish to pay utility bills, court fees, and permit fees online with a card and a 24-hour drop-off box on the north side of City Hall for utility bill cash or check payments

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family mourns the death of their loved one, Leticia Leal, 56, who was a traveling nurse and...
Wichita traveling nurse dies from COVID-19 after weeks in ICU
Sedgwick County resident wins $100,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize
Bert and Carol Stevenson held hands when they died less than two hours apart from COVID-19.
Salina couple dies from COVID-19 within hours of each other
Eyewitness News KWCH
Ark City Police: Missing infant found safe
The mother of a 14 year old Nickerson students hopes sharing his story with others will save...
Nickerson mother hopes story of son’s struggles will save lives

Latest News

A resident of Wichita's Presbyterian Manor prepares to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Wichita’s Presbyterian Manor vaccinates nearly 300 residents, staff
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol
Man arrested for stabbing death of wife Thursday morning