El Dorado CF inmate dies from COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An El Dorado Correctional Facility inmate died Thursday (Jan. 21) after testing positive for COVID-19. The Kansas Department of Corrections reports this is the second COVID-19 related death of an inmate at the El Dorado prison and the state’s 14th inmate death related to COVID-19.

The KDC says the inmate, in prison since May of 1999, tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 26 and was transferred to the hospital on Jan. 11.

