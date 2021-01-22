Advertisement

Ford recalls 3 million vehicles over airbag issues

Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.
Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is recalling three million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada over airbags.

The airbags were made by the same company whose airbags have been linked to at least 18 deaths in the United States.

The recall comes after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration rejected Ford’s argument that this version of the airbags didn’t need to be replaced.

The recall is over a defect in airbags made by the now-bankrupt Japanese manufacturer, Takata.

Another version of the airbag had an inflator defect that caused a number of the bags to explode, spraying shrapnel through the vehicle.

Even though the airbags used by Ford are different, they’re still like a version in the previous recalls and safety regulators said they still pose a risk.

Ford says it still believes the airbags are safe, but will respect the NHTSA’s decision and issue a recall.

Owners will be notified if their vehicle is included in the recall.

Ford will replace the airbags, and vehicle owners will not be charged.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family mourns the death of their loved one, Leticia Leal, 56, who was a traveling nurse and...
Wichita traveling nurse dies from COVID-19 after weeks in ICU
Sedgwick County resident wins $100,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize
Bert and Carol Stevenson held hands when they died less than two hours apart from COVID-19.
Salina couple dies from COVID-19 within hours of each other
Eyewitness News KWCH
Ark City Police: Missing infant found safe
The mother of a 14 year old Nickerson students hopes sharing his story with others will save...
Nickerson mother hopes story of son’s struggles will save lives

Latest News

On the first full day of the Democratic majority in the Senate, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Trump impeachment to go to Senate Monday, launching trial
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against...
House will deliver Trump impeachment article to Senate Monday
A resident of Wichita's Presbyterian Manor prepares to get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Wichita’s Presbyterian Manor vaccinates nearly 300 residents, staff
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee