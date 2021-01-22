Advertisement

Kansas advances anti-abortion measure on Roe anniversary

(KWCH)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republicans have pushed a proposed anti-abortion amendment to the Kansas Constitution through the state House on the 48th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision protecting abortion rights.

The measure was approved Friday on an 86-38 vote, and abortion opponents had two votes more than the two-thirds majority necessary for passage. It goes next to the Senate for debate, possibly next week. The proposal would overturn a Kansas Supreme Court decision in 2019 declaring access to abortion a “fundamental” right under the state’s Bill of Rights.

The debate came on the anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

If the measure is approved by two-thirds majorities in both chambers, it would go on the August 2022 primary ballot. Critics said abortion opponents are choosing that timing because the smaller primary electorate tends to be more conservative than a broader November general electorate.

