Kansas sees lowest increase in COVID-19 cases since November

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The state of Kansas reported 3,241 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, the lowest amount of new cases the state has seen since November.

The state also reported 23 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,598. The state has also reached over 8,000 hospitalizations since the beginning of the pandemic, with 111 new hospitalizations reported since Wednesday.

Kansas moved into Phase 2 of its vaccine distribution plan earlier this week.

The state reported that 4.2% of Kansans are now vaccinated. Of the 255,550 doses the state has distributed, 56% have been administered. This includes first and second doses of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.