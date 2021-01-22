KDOL to begin paying additional federal unemployment benefits Friday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Labor will begin paying out additional federal unemployment benefits Friday.

The program gives an additional $300 per week to unemployed Kansans who meet eligibility requirements. Those who meet the requirements do not have to take additional steps to receive the additional benefit.

The payments begin with the week of Jan. 2 and will go until the week ending in March 13.

Claimants still need to continue filing their weekly claims.

To apply for unemployment benefits, go to GetKansasBenefits.gov.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.