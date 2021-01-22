Advertisement

WEATHER ALERT: Late weekend storm will bring messy weather

Chances for rain will increase, then snow into Monday morning
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that a weekend storm will bring some wind, clouds, and eventually, rain and snow chances. Messy weather is likely by the end of the weekend and could have a big impact on road conditions for early Monday travel.

Low temperatures Saturday morning will be down in the 20s with clouds thickening up. Although some drizzle is possible in spots, much of the area should be dry Saturday afternoon with highs in the 40s and 50s (mainly in the west).

Drizzle and fog will set in for Saturday night. Much of Sunday will have some damp or wet weather for central and eastern Kansas. Highs will be turning colder on Sunday with temperatures falling into the 30s.

Snow chances increase by early Monday, but south central Kansas will be getting mostly rain. Heaviest snow is expected across central and north central Kansas where amounts could exceed 5 inches in spots.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E/SE 5-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; breezy. Wind: SE 10-20; gusty. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy; drizzle and fog. Wind: SE/S 10-20. Low: 40.

Sun: High: 47 AM drizzle; cloudy with afternoon rain showers.

Mon: High: 36 Low: 32 AM rain, then an afternoon rain/snow mix.

Tue: High: 35 Low: 25 Cloudy; light freezing drizzle into the night.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 30 AM freezing drizzle, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 50 Low: 23 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Fri: High: 56 Low: 29 Partly cloudy; windy.

