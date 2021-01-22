Man accused of scamming a grocery store out of nearly $1 million

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CNN) - A Georgia man is accused of scamming a grocery store chain out of almost $1 million.

Gwinnett County Police detectives arrested 19-year-old Tre Brown. In a two-week period, Brown scammed over $980,000 from a Kroger location in Duluth where he worked, authorities said.

According to police, the man put more 40 returns for nonexistent items on several credit cards.

The returns’ cost ranged from $75 to more than $87,000.

GCPD has arrested 19 year old Tre Brown after he scammed over $980,000 from the Kroger where he worked. He used the money to buy cars, guns, and clothing before he was arrested. For more information click here: https://t.co/i5H1GeAeIM pic.twitter.com/6dZCfdDro2 — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) January 21, 2021

He then allegedly used that money to buy items including two vehicles, guns and clothes.

Kroger’s corporate noticed the transactions and contacted police.

Brown has been charged with theft. Online jail records state that he was released on bond.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.