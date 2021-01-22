Advertisement

Man arrested for stabbing death of wife Thursday morning

(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man has been arrested for the stabbing death of his wife that occurred Thursday morning.

The Wichita Police Department said they arrested Shawn Nimmo, 47, for second-degree murder.

Police said that early Thursday, police responded to a call in the 300 block of South Dodge Avenue, near Delano. Police found Rebecca Nimmo, Shawn Nimmo’s wife, dead at the scene with a stab wound to the chest.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous domestic relationship, the following resources are available:

- Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter (316) 263-6000

- Wichita Family Crisis Center (316) 267-7233

- Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center (31) 263-3002

- StepStone (316) 265-1211

- The National Domestic Violence Hotline (800) 799-7233

