Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to The Athletic.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be able to start in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Mahomes said he has been evaluated by three different doctors and hasn’t ad any symptoms. He said he’s lucky to be able to play.

