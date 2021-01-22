Advertisement

Patrick Mahomes clears concussion protocol

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Patrick Mahomes has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol, according to The Athletic.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback will be able to start in the AFC Championship Game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Mahomes said he has been evaluated by three different doctors and hasn’t ad any symptoms. He said he’s lucky to be able to play.

