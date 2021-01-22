Advertisement

Sedgwick County leaders address challenge of replacing election commissioner

The line of early voters wrapped around the Sedgwick County Courthouse Monday morning, ahead of...
The line of early voters wrapped around the Sedgwick County Courthouse Monday morning, ahead of the Nov. 3 election.(KWCH)
By Lily Wu
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This summer, Sedgwick County will part ways with its election commissioner of nearly a decade.

This week, Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schwab confirmed that his office is looking to replace Tabitha Lehman when her current term as Sedgwick County election commissioner concludes in July.

This comes after Lehman announced that she violated the secretary of state’'s policy on accessing information from home while she battled cancer last year.

While the process to find Lehman’s replacement hasn’t started, county government representatives will have at least a say with the appointment that the secretary of state will make.

In a special meeting Friday (Jan. 22), the Sedgwick County Commission didn’t take action to appeal for Lehman’s position, but commissioners were in agreement about her professionalism as the county’s election commissioner.

“Whether you’re left or right on the political spectrum, people have rallied that she’s done a good job,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Jim Howell said.

Commissioner Sarah Lopez echoed the disappointment and the challenge of getting the right candidate to carry on the role that’s thrown into the spotlight in every election.

“Having a non-partisan person is crucial in this seat. It’s hard to find someone like that, so I’m extremely disappointed that Tabitha is not going to remain in this seat,” Lopez said.

In replacing Lehman, Schwab’s office said it will follow a similar path to appointing a new election commissioner in Sedgwick County as it did in Johnson County and is in the process of doing in Wyandotte County.

“This commission represents 500,000 people. We need to make sure that we have good representation in all levels, including our election commissioner,” Sedgwick County Commissioner Lacey Cruse said.

With Johnson and Wyandotte counties, the process to find a new election commissioner began with opening the application process for about one month.

One of the qualifications is that candidates must be a resident of the county for at least two years prior to the appointment. The secretary of state appointments a five-to-six-member committee that includes county government representatives. That committee reviews applications and interviews candidates and then recommends candidates to the secretary of state. The secretary of state then interviews the finalists and selects the county’s next election commissioner.

Sedgwick County Commissioner Pete Meitzner said he’s pleased that the secretary of state supports working with the county “to codify this process.”

Hear reaction from Sedgwick County Government Chairman Pete Meitzner, Commissioner Sarah Lopez, Jim Howell - Sedgwick County Commissioner, and Commissioner Lacey Cruse.

Posted by Lily Wu - KWCH on Friday, January 22, 2021

