Shockers struggle on road in 20-point loss to Memphis

Tyson Etienne vs OSU
Tyson Etienne vs OSU(Wichita State)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Landers Nolley II had 16 points and seven rebounds, and Moussa Cisse had 12 points and 10 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 72-52 win over Wichita State. Alex Lomax also scored 12 points for Memphis. DeAndre Williams had 10 points and five assists.

The Shockers’ 29.9 field-goal percentage represented the worst mark by a Memphis opponent this season. Ricky Council IV had 13 points and seven rebounds for the Shockers, which scored just 19 points in the first half. Morris Udeze added 10 points and Dexter Dennis had six rebounds.

