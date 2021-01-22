Advertisement

Temperatures tumble Friday

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after warming to near 60 degrees on Thursday we are in for a much...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after warming to near 60 degrees on Thursday we are in for a much colder Friday.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says after warming to near 60 degrees on Thursday we are in for a much colder Friday. However, high temperatures in the lower to middle 40s are near normal for late January.

Temperatures will trend higher this weekend, into the middle and upper 40s (eastern Kansas) and lower to middle 50s (western Kansas), though they will be accompanied by a strong and gusty breeze from the south.

Our next significant weather maker will arrive on Sunday. While there remain some questions regarding the path and strength of the system and what type of precipitation it will produce, confidence is high on when it will happen. Expect rain to roll-in on Sunday afternoon and last through midday Monday.

In the Wichita area, the rain should end as a wintry mix, possibly all snow, but any accumulation should be on the light side. Farther north and west, the changeover to snow will happen faster and accumulation looks likely.

A second, fast-moving storm system arrives on Tuesday. With colder air in place, this weather maker looks white and not wet. However, snowfall accumulation should stay on the light side.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny; much cooler. Wind: NE 10-15. High: 46.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy and breezy. Wind: E/SES 15-25; gusty. High: 45.

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy. Wind: S 10-20. Low: 40.

Sun: High: 49. Low: 30. Cloudy; rain/drizzle in the afternoon.

Mon: High: 36. Low: 25. Wintry mix in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Tue: High: 37. Low: 31. Cloudy; afternoon snow showers.

Wed: High: 40. Low: 23. Rain/snow mix in the morning, otherwise cloudy.

Thu: High: 50. Low: 29. Partly cloudy; breezy and milder.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

