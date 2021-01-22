Advertisement

Union leader, economist discuss potential impact of federal $15 minimum wage

By Shawn Loging
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One of the promises President Joe Biden made last week, ahead of his inauguration, was a new pandemic relief package, including an increase of the federal minimum wage to $15 per hour. But on a national level, some are questioning whether, in the long run, the change could cause more challenges for already struggling businesses.

In support of raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour, Esau Freeman is the local business representative for the Service Employees International Union. The national SEIU organization has been one of the main backers of the effort called “Fight for 15.”

“We need to lessen the wage gap in our society,” Freeman said. “We need to make sure that everyone can provide for their family.”

Freeman said most of the local union’s members already make a little less than $15 per hour, the mark that Biden is proposing as the new minimum wage. Freeman said getting to that point could help some of those who are living paycheck to paycheck.

“I think this has to happen on a federal level, and I think we’ll all get through it,” he said. “We may have to make some changes, but we’ll all get through it.”

Jeremy Hill is the director at Wichita State University’s Center for Economic Development and Business Research. He said whenever the topic of raising the minimum wage comes up, there are always questions. Among those questions he said, is, whether the change would bring more benefits or more costs.

He said when analyzing the issue, both exist.

“As long as confidence stays up, I think it would have a boost to the economy in the short run,” he said.

Hill said the workers that will benefit more from a $15 minimum wage are those in the leisure and hospitality, retail, education, healthcare, and public sectors, among those that have been hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That actually gets cash to the people who have been struggling the most,” Hill said. “It goes to a lot of women and minorities.”

But the economy still facing a pandemic, there’s also a lot of challenges that are hard to judge. Wages going up also impacts businesses.

“They’re eventually going to increase prices over time, so it’s just really in the short run that they have decreased profit margins,” Hill said.

While Hill said it’s easy to talk about how a rise in the minimum wage will theoretically play out in the economy, what we’ll actually see is more of an unknown until it happens.

