Wichita State to spend at least $65k on second presidential search in 2 years

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a contract obtained by Eyewitness News, Wichita State University has agreed to pay at least $65,000 to AGB Search for the university’s second presidential search since the death of late President John Bardo.

The university will also pay for additional expenses, including $4,000 for advertising and $1,500 for candidate background checks.

The contract also estimated $7,500 for travel, as well as food and lodging, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, that expense may be lower.

Wichita State’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Werner Golling confirmed to Eyewitness News in a phone call that the university will pay for the presidential search out of their general use fund.

Those funds come from student tuition dollars.

“We did hire a different search firm from the last time,” Presidential Search Chair Dan Peare said.

Wichita State spent roughly $129,000 on their last presidential search that chose Dr. Jay Golden to serve as the university’s president. During that period, the university utilized Wheless Partners to hire a new president after late President John Bardo died in March 2019.

The Wichita State presidential search committee will have a closed meeting Friday at 10 a.m.

In a Kansas Board of Regents meeting earlier this week, regents approved the presidential profile.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.