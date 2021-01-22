Advertisement

Wichita State to spend at least $65k on second presidential search in 2 years

Wichita State University
Wichita State University
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In a contract obtained by Eyewitness News, Wichita State University has agreed to pay at least $65,000 to AGB Search for the university’s second presidential search since the death of late President John Bardo.

The university will also pay for additional expenses, including $4,000 for advertising and $1,500 for candidate background checks.

The contract also estimated $7,500 for travel, as well as food and lodging, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic and travel restrictions, that expense may be lower.

Wichita State’s Vice President of Finance and Administration Werner Golling confirmed to Eyewitness News in a phone call that the university will pay for the presidential search out of their general use fund.

Those funds come from student tuition dollars.

“We did hire a different search firm from the last time,” Presidential Search Chair Dan Peare said.

Wichita State spent roughly $129,000 on their last presidential search that chose Dr. Jay Golden to serve as the university’s president. During that period, the university utilized Wheless Partners to hire a new president after late President John Bardo died in March 2019.

The Wichita State presidential search committee will have a closed meeting Friday at 10 a.m.

In a Kansas Board of Regents meeting earlier this week, regents approved the presidential profile.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A family mourns the death of their loved one, Leticia Leal, 56, who was a traveling nurse and...
Wichita traveling nurse dies from COVID-19 after weeks in ICU
Sedgwick County resident wins $100,000 Holiday Millionaire Raffle prize
Eyewitness News KWCH
Ark City Police: Missing infant found safe
Bert and Carol Stevenson held hands when they died less than two hours apart from COVID-19.
Salina couple dies from COVID-19 within hours of each other
With no winning tickets this past week for either the Powerball or Mega Millions jackpots, the...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in South Central Kansas

Latest News

Kansas Department of Labor
KDOL to begin paying additional federal unemployment benefits Friday
Evergy gives tips on safely using generators
Evergy gives tips on safely using generators
Evergy gives tips on safely using generators
Evergy gives tips on safely using generators
Federal minimum wage
Minimum wage debate and pandemic