Wichita traveling nurse dies from COVID-19 after weeks in ICU

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family mourns the death of their loved one, Leticia Leal, 56, who was a traveling nurse. Leal died of COVID-19 while on assignment in North Carolina.

Her niece, Renee Carrion, first told Eyewitness News about her back in November, when she was battling COVID-19 for the second time.

“She was very giving,” said Erica Wilson, Leal’s daughter. “There’s not a thing she wouldn’t have done for someone. She would give anything to help somebody in need.”

Wilson said her mother was a selfless woman.

“She was a really good person,” said Wilson. " Not only was she loyal, she was sincere, she was really one of a kind.”

She said she will also remember Leal for her strong faith.

“When people were lying on their death beds by themselves, she was there comforting them, praying for them,” said Wilson.

Leal was a nurse for more than 20 years, and always wanted to be a traveling nurse. In the middle of the pandemic she finally got the chance.

“She was our frontline hero,” said Carrion. “Everyone who is working right now is definitely a frontline her, but for us, this is our frontline hero.”

After going on assignment to California and Wyoming, Leal landed in North Carolina.

“She cried the whole way through,” said Carrion. “She missed her grandkids. But she finally did it. Then her third stop was North Carolina, and that’s when she ended up hospitalized.”

Wilson, who lives in North Carolina said she never imagined this would happen.

“When I took her to the hospital I didn’t think that would be the last time I would see her alive in flesh,” said Wilson.

The family now says they hope people take the necessary precautions.

“That’s probably the hardest, but yet easiest thing you can do, put a mask on,” said Wilson. “You’re not hurting yourself by doing that but you really could be saving someone else.”

“It’s not going to stop the virus, we understand that,” said Carrion. “We’re just trying to slow it down, bring awareness so that families don’t have to go through this, you don’t have to lose a loved one. You don’t have to know what it’s like to be hospitalized.”

