Wichita’s Presbyterian Manor vaccinates nearly 300 residents, staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Friday (Jan. 22), Wichita’s Presbyterian Manor vaccinated nearly 300 of its residents and staff. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who received their first doses and are looking forward to having protection against COVID-19 and eventually getting to spend more time with loved ones in-person.

“It’s exciting. Maybe there’s a chance that we can get over and get through this COVID pandemic,” said Presbyterian Manor resident Karen Smith.

Presbyterian Manor Executive Director Courtney Wolfe said the vaccine brings hope that restrictions will lessen.

“That we can begin to interact with our residents on a level that we have previously known,” she said.

Many of the facility’s residents have been depending on technology to see their families. They’re ready for in-person visits.

“I have friends here that have had their sleeve rolled up for weeks, just waiting until they could get their inections and get back to a normal life, or somewhat normal,” Smith said.

While the facility isn’t yet prepared for the full return to “normal,” Wolfe touched on the imporatcne of keeping the residents safe and the morale boost that the vaccine gives them.

“These residents are our family, and while we work in their home every single day, they’re an important peice of who we are,” Wolfe said.

