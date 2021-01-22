Advertisement

Women make up majority of WPD’s most diverse class ever

On Jan. 21, 2021, the Wichita Police Department celebrated its most diverse class of recruit graduates.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The newest graduating class of the Wichita Police Department has a little different look than in past years. WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay said he’s proud of that. On Thursday (Jan. 21), the WPD graduated its most diverse class of recruits, most of which are women.

“A lot of really diverse backgrounds representing, really, the face of the City of Wichita,” Chief Ramsay said. “As we continue to really focus on trying to look like the community, this class was a home run in that sense, and our training staff deserves a lot of credit.”

Chief Ramsay said with the newest graduating class, the Wichita Police Department is now above the national average for female officers.

