Different look for game day not diminishing excitement for Chiefs fans

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The COVID-19 pandemic changes the number of people allowed inside the stadium and limits the size of public gatherings. What it doesn’t change is the enthusiasm for teams left standing in the NFL playoffs. On Sunday (Jan. 24) the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Buffalo Bills for the chance to defend their Super Bowl championship two weeks down the road in Tampa, Florida.

Ahead of Kansas City’s third consecutive AFC title game at Arrowhead Stadium, some traditions are the same, especially for people watching the game from home. For those wanting to see the game at Arrowhead, the average AFC Championship ticket costs $515. And with the pandemic, the number of tickets is limited.

Arrowhead Stadium bars and restaurants will have limited seating. In Wichita, Bubba’s Sports Bar will allow reservations, while following health protocols.

“If it’s a larger party, then we definitely recommend calling the day before. That way we can get the area set up and ready to go,” said Bubba’s local store marketer Taylor Schoeni. “Anything else, I would recommend calling in four or five hours before the game.”

With more fans anticipated to catch the game at home, grocery stores are also prepping for game day.

“We’re all going to be decked out in our Chiefs gear, probably make a taco buffet, get our drink on, and cheer on the Chiefs,” Kansas City fan Ashlyn Sullivan said.

