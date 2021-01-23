Advertisement

Weather Alert: Snow Monday morning

Winter weather will move into Kansas on Monday.
Winter weather will move into Kansas on Monday.(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Winter weather will move into Kansas on Monday.

Tonight, we’ll have a cloudy to a mostly cloudy sky with lows in the 20s and 30s.

Sunday, we’ll start the day with patchy drizzle in central and eastern Kansas. Highs will reach the mid-30s to the lower 40s. By Sunday evening, snow will begin to move into southwestern Kansas with rain for the central part of the state.

Snow will take over most of the western half of the state Sunday night. This will move into north central Kansas Monday morning, but rain will continue for Wichita and the rest of south central Kansas through the start of the day. This could change into a light rain/snow mix in Wichita late in the morning, but it won’t last long. Snow will move to the north, through northern Kansas through most of the day on Monday, ending Monday evening.

The main impact area will be northern Kansas, where Salina, Concordia and Hays could receive around 3-5 inches of snow. The totals decrease as you move to the south.

Another round of winter weather will be possible Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. We’ll keep you updated on the timing and impacts through the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. Low: 36.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with light drizzle. Wind: SW/NE 5-15. High: 42.

Tomorrow night: Cloudy with overnight rain. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 34.

Monday: Morning rain, late morning rain/snow mix, then cloudy. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 39.

Tue: High: 36 Low: 24 Cloudy; light freezing drizzle into the night.

Wed: High: 33 Low: 24 Early morning flurries, then partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 44 Low: 19 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 31 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 57 Low: 38 Chance of showers.

