What happens now? Frequently-asked questions answered about Phase 2 of vaccine rollout

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nearly 900 people received their COVID-19 vaccine Friday in Phase 2 of the vaccine rollout plan. Friday afternoon, Sedgwkc Couty reported that all Phase-2 appointments are already booked. As Eyewitness News got a look inside of INTRUST Bank Arena where those vaccines were administered, we answer some of the most-asked questions about vaccine distribution in Sedgwick County and the state of Kansas.

Q: Who is in Phase 2, and when can you get the vaccine?

A: Phase 2 of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan includes people 65 and older. It also includes high-contact critical workers like first responders, law enforcement, and teachers, as well as anyone in congregated settings like prisons or homeless shelters. But due to a limited supply, currently in Sedgwick County, the age allowance is 83 and older.

Q: What if you physically can’t go inside INTRUST Bank Arena to get your shot?

A: Sedgwick County says that’s not a problem. Just let the health department know and you can get the vaccine in your car.

Q: Do you need an appointment to be vaccinated?

A: Yes. Sedgwick County says you’ll need to register and schedule an appointment, here on the county’s website, or by calling 316-660-1029. You will be asked to fill out a questionnaire and then will need to print out your vaccine voucher and bring it with you or fill it out in-person.

Q: What else do you need to bring?

A: Make sure you have your driver’s license or birthday certificate handy at check-in.

